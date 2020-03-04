Akon hits Mecca for Hajj [Photo]

Senegalese-born American singer, Akon has paid a visit to Mecca to participate in the Muslim pilgrimage known as ‘Umrah’.

‘Umrah’ is a special ritual quite similar to Hajj that holds great importance in the religion as Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.

This comes after Akon, in an interview, attributed his success to Islam, saying: “The reason behind my success is faith on Almighty ALLAH and by following Islam”

The picture of the star icon went viral among different social media platforms late night on Tuesday.

Many prominent Islamic preachers reposted the picture of the star icon on their social media pages and congratulate him on performing “umrah” at the house of Allah on earth which is Kaaba, Makkah.

He was seen at Makkah with either his family members of his close friends, many pictures with different people went viral on social media platforms, among them, many videos on YouTube also have been posted by different sources.

The singer once said that Allah has blessed him with some good wealth and he wants to spend it on the poor so he can get a ticket of Paradise.

Wish him luck!