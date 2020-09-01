Akinwunmi Adesina sworn in for second term at AfDB

Akinwunmi Adesina has been sworn as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second five-year term.

The ceremony held virtually on Tuesday morning with the Chairperson of the AfDB board of Governors and Ghana’s Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Attah, administering the oath of office.

Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adesina was re-elected on August 27, after getting a 100 percent vote of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank.

Statement from the bank said the swearing-in ceremony was attended by Heads of States, governors, and external stakeholders.

A renowned development economist, Adesina was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015, and becomes the first to be elected and re-elected to lead the institution.

