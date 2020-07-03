Akeredolu’s wife, aide test positive for COVID-19

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Amid a renewed wave of infections, one of the security aides to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has also been confirmed to have been infected with the dreaded virus.

This came after the governor directed all his aides and appointees to go for COVID-19 tests after he tested positive for the disease.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the aides to the governor, when asked about the status of the state’s first lady, said:

“Yes mama’s (first lady) result has come and it was positive. One of the security men attached to the governor is also positive and has been asked to go on isolation.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Akeredolu has reportedly been on self-isolation for the past few days and did not attend any function.

