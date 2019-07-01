Akah Nnani Announces Exit From COZA, Says, “Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is a Rapist’

Akah Nnani has taken to his social media to announce his departure from the infamous church, COZA.

The Nollywood actor was the first member of the church who called on Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo to respond to the accusation made against by Busola Dakolo, and later asked that the disgraced preacher should step down from his position in the church until the allegations against him had been investigated and justice served.

However, during the church service yesterday, Pastor Fatoyinbo’s wife, Modele, dismissed all the allegations against him because she believes he would never rape a woman, had never raped anyone, not even as an ‘unbeliever.’

Which is why Akah Nnani feels there is a cartel protecting the Pastor’s interest in the influential church.

“I still am in shock. I’m also not a fan of jungle justice or court of pubIic opinion because I suffered it in secondary school wrongfully,” he wrote, adding, “But after the behaviour of the church organisation today on this matter, not just the pastor, there is no need.”

He continued, “It is shameful for me to call myself a member of that church. A friend said to me “his moves are like that of Pablo Escobar”. I couldn’t help but agree. It has taken me time, but I am finally here.”

“We will say it for what it is. Until facts state otherwise, Pastor @biodunfatoyinbo is a rapist. There is a syndicate around him that protects him, and this involves Pastor Flo of Lagos Church, Pastor Wole of PH parish, church staff, other ministers and I dare say, his wife,” he added, “I am no longer a member of that church. I call on every one who has a conscience to boycott @cozaglobal.”

And he said a lot more. See the post below: