Akah Nani Comes for Daddy Freeze, Guns Blazing Over Response to Hush Puppi Saga

Akah Nani is not at all impressed in Daddy Freeze’s ‘explanation’ on his relationship with Hush Puppi and has called him out on it.

The actor and comedian took to Instagram to dissect the media personality’s response to the saga and point out a few areas where he had fallen short.

In an open letter to Daddy Freeze, Akah Nani wrote that he was tired of the former twisting the scripture to suit his ‘selfish and carnal purposes’, thereby leading gullible Nigerians into a trap.

Akah who hosts Akah Bants on YouTube, noted that Freeze’s interpretation of Jesus not discriminating against tax collectors was wrong as tax collectors were legitimate workers making honest living albeit not liked by many whereas, Hush Puppi is a hardened criminal who has caused millions of people untold suffering.

“You @DaddyFRZ used your platform, voice, influence, to normalise thievery. You placed on a pedestal someone who had no traceable legitimate means of income”, he wrote.

Akah finished off by saying that Daddy Freeze was indeed accountable to the people asking him questions.

