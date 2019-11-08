AKA Slams Trolls Who Mocked Him Over Poor Turn Out at His Concert

AKA has some words for folks who mocked him over the poor turn out at his concert.

The rapper took to Twitter to set the record straight after a tweep took a jab at him about the number of people who attended one of his shows, calling it “progress”.

And he also pointed out that people have a tendency of calling that particular show that had a poor turnout an “AKA show”, when it was just a booking. “You know, this was never my show, it was a show I was booked for but you know what … it’s ok if people want to diss me for this pic, because the people there, that night, they appreciated it.

“[It] doesn’t matter that it’s not a huge crowd. Those people will never forget me,” he said.

See his tweets below:

You know, this was never MY show, it was a show I was booked for but you know what … it’s ok if people want to diss me for this pic, because the people there, that night, they appreciated it. Doesn’t matter that it’s not a huge crowd. Those people will never forget me. 🏆 https://t.co/JB0r5BB05F — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 5, 2019

I really can’t THANK YOU enough for the other night ❤️ #AKAOrchestraEthekwini pic.twitter.com/h56BbPz3DL — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 5, 2019