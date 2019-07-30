AKA Lampoons Cassper Nvoyest for Wishing He Was Nigerian

AKA has taken to his Twitter to call out Cassper Nvoyest who had kind things to say about Nigeria recently.

In case you missed it: the latter tweeted that he wishes he was Nigerian, and his reason is because of the major support Nigerian artistes get from their people and the media, unlike what’s obtainable in their own country.

While many people completely got what he meant, his nemesis AKA hopped on the app and dragged him for filth, the same AKA who recently was called out for his xenophobic tweets against after South Africa lost to Nigeria during the just-concluded AFCON.

“SOUTH AFRICA is a fucking miracle, and BEING SOUTH AFRICAN is a fucking honor and a privilege. Don’t let anyone ever tell you any other nonsense!!!!” he wrote, adding, “You wish you were whaaat?! Fuck outta here bruv!!!”

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets below:

SOUTH AFRICA is a fucking miracle, and BEING SOUTH AFRICAN is a fucking honor and a privilege. Don’t let anyone ever tell you any other nonsense!!!! 🇿🇦💯 — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

You wish you were whaaat?! Fuck outta here bruv!!! — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

I WORE a Nigerian flag on my BODY in my own video. Nigerians are our brothers and sisters … I love them. Just doesn’t mean I have to enjoy LOSING to them. Do you ENJOY losing to your brother or sister? Exactly. https://t.co/jO73q4XssI — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

Don’t EVER be shy about being proud of your country … THAT IS WHAT WE CAN LEARN FROM NIGERIA!!! — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

You cannot disown your own people and in the next breath want to LEAD them. Somebody had to say something. Unfortunately or fortunately(depends on how you look at it) … somehow it must always be me. Goodnight. My work is done here on this stupid app nxaaa. — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019