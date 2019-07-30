AKA Lampoons Cassper Nvoyest for Wishing He Was Nigerian

AKA has taken to his Twitter to call out Cassper Nvoyest who had kind things to say about Nigeria recently.

In case you missed it: the latter tweeted that he wishes he was Nigerian, and his reason is because of the major support Nigerian artistes get from their people and the media, unlike what’s obtainable in their own country.

While many people completely got what he meant, his nemesis AKA hopped on the app and dragged him for filth, the same AKA who recently was called out for his xenophobic tweets against after South Africa lost to Nigeria during the just-concluded AFCON.

“SOUTH AFRICA is a fucking miracle, and BEING SOUTH AFRICAN is a fucking honor and a privilege. Don’t let anyone ever tell you any other nonsense!!!!” he wrote, adding, “You wish you were whaaat?! Fuck outta here bruv!!!”

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets below:

