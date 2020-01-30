AKA Headlines Kirstenbosch Summer Series 9 February

Catch the live  performance of the #1 hip hop song of the decade on radio F.R.E.E in concert at the annual Kirstenbosch Summer Series next weekend!

On the 9th of February AKA headlines #KBRocks in the beautiful gardens of Kirstenbosch Cape Town. Fans can hurry and get the last few available tickets for the show and look forward to a a high energy stage show with AKA  and a couple of surprise guests..

Get Your Tickets on @WebticketsSA: http://bit.ly/KBRocks2020

Can’t make it? You can also catch the AKA performing F.R.E.E with DJ Tira x Riky Rick tomorrow night on LiveAmp SABC 1 and DSTV Channel 191 @ 21h00 SAST!

Connect with @akaworldwide x @vthseason on social media for more show and music news!

