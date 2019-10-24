AKA Challenges Burna Boy to a Fight, Says He Wants to ‘See This Man Put His Hands on Me’

Burna Boy reportedly is set to headline a concert in South Africa and AKA can’t wait for them to exchange punches.

Recall that their feud began during the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa in September, after rapper Ycee called out AKA for his previous inciting remarks he believed stirred more distrust between South Africans and Nigerians.

Ycee backed up his tweets with a screenshot of AKA’s disturbing comments, in which the South African rapper moaned about having to frequently lose to Nigerians during competitions. Ycee’s passionate comments stirred heated reactions, with AKA rising to defend himself, saying that his tantrum was merely about a healthy sibling rivalry, never meant to stirred distrust or conflict among the two nations.

But Burna insisted that AKA’s comments have implications, especially as the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa had deteriorated, with South African men murdering Nigerians, in South Africa and destroying their properties.

Things quickly escalated, with Burna promising to beat up the South African counterpart if they ever met.

Which is why AKA is preparing for the fight.

I would love to attend this show and watch this man put his hands on me in my own country. https://t.co/SyrK5fS1VE — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 23, 2019

I don’t delete tweets like @burnaboy … We were told it’s on sight, and that it was “On Gambo” … Woza. We want to see it with our own eyes. https://t.co/e3il3wbhll — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 23, 2019