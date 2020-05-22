So, AKA’s stunt finally paid off.

Today, the rapper dropped three tracks that have since been dominating the trend list in South Africa, and to celebrate the feat, he flipped the bird at his rivals. Most probably his nemesis, Cassper Nyovest.

Only days ago, AKA rears his head and called out Cassper on the app, and the latter knew exactly what the Supa Mega rapper was doing. “You got new music dropping and you have to go back to your old tricks. Lol, here’s the lil promo you wanted lil man. Enjoy,” said Cassper in his response.

Well, it paid off.

Now, AKA’s Cross My Heart, Monuments, and Energy are the talk of the country, with fans declaring May 22 an #AKADay.

The rapper also took the opportunity to shit on his rivals.

Someone check those clowns pulses please …. flatline. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 22, 2020

Why they keep giving us shit that we end up using against them *shrug* … hayi. They make it too easy. https://t.co/PL82pwYpjo — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 22, 2020

