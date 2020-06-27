AKA and Cassper Nyovest Set to Brawl in a Boxing Match

So, AKA and Cassper Nyovest will finally take their drawn-out feud into a boxing ring.

Cassper agreed to entertain the match in a recent episode of YouTube podcast PopCast, which features Scoop Makhathini, Ms Cosmo, PH and DJ Speedsta.

According to Cassper, the boxing match take place on his Saturday Metro FM show. “We need to meet in the ring. That’s all I want. It’s too late for apologies,” Cass said.

While details of the upcoming fight has yet to be made public, Cassper tweeted his excitement about the fight.

“Boxing is such an amazing form of art. The history and the stories are inspiring. True championship shit!!! I have so much respect for people who do this for a living. I’ve been introduced to a new world and I’m inspired,” he said, per Timeslive.

For AKA, he has since been preparing and training for the fight.

Eish …. I got training at 6am. What do I do?? — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 21, 2020

We can’t wait!

