Ajimobi finally laid to rest in Ibadan [Photo]

Tears flowed freely as the remains of former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi was laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday.

The former Governor of Oyo state, who was also National Deputy Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was laid to rest according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital amid tight security.

No fewer than 20 people including wife of the former governor, Chief Florence Ajimobi and other members of his immediate family were in attendance.

The family had to settle for the Oluyole burial site after their preferred choice, the Agodi GRA, was not approved by the Oyo State Government on the ground that there is litigation on the property.

Senator Abiola Ajimobi died at the age of 70 after being admitted for complications from coronavirus at a Lagos-based hospital.

The late politician was reportedly buried in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Party faithful and other loyalists of the late politician were barred from the burial.

