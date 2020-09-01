Ajax midfielder Van de Beek joins United in £40m deal

Ajax midfielder Donny van De Beek has completed his medical ahead of his £40million transfer to Manchester United.

According to SunSport van de Beek underwent tests in Holland and there were no issues – as his dad hailed his “dream” move.

Speaking of 23-year-old Donny’s move, father Andre told omroepgelderland.nl: “This is a dream come true. It’s the perfect moment for him to make this step to such a beautiful club.

“Many clubs were interested, but Donny decides himself.”

Van de Beek missed Saturday’s friendly with Eintracht Frankfurt with coach Erik ten Hag suggesting there were developments, saying: “We are looking at how that will end.”

And he was allowed to miss training with the Netherlands so he could have his medical.

Former United No 1 Edwin van der Sar, now director of football at Ajax, revealed his old club’s interest back in June.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he is the right kind of signing in terms of profile and cost for what is a very difficult transfer window.

Van de Beek previously told mates he wanted to join United, and they were the only Premier League side offering anywhere near the £40m mark.

He joins an all-star midfield cast that includes Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

