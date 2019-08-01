AJ Calloway Leaves From TV Host Job Over Sexual Assault Allegation

BBC is reporting that TV host AJ Calloway has left his long-time co-host job on TV show Extra after multiple allegations of sexual assault.

According to the outlet, Calloway’s lawyer said he “vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone.” February, Warner Bros Television suspended him after the allegation surfaced, and now has now said the and the presenter have “mutually agreed to part ways” after an internal investigation.

“The company has investigated the claims made into Mr Calloway’s conduct and he and the company have mutually agreed to part ways,” said the company in a statement.

And his attorney Lisa E Davis told The Hollywood Reporter: “Mr Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.”