AIT, RaypowerFM  Back on Air

African Independent Television (AIT) is back on air 24 hours after the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) suspended its licence over alleged violation of broadcasting code.

The development comes after a federal high court in Abuja nullified the suspension of the licence of DAAR Communications, operators of AIT and Raypower FM.

The action of NBC had sparked an outrage across the nation, with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describing it as “dark and dangerous.”

Inyang Ekwo, the judge who ordered the reopening of the stations, had summoned the NBC and ministry of information over the action against DAAR Communications.

Prior to the ban, Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, had said there were plans to shut the station.

He accused Ishaq Modibbo-Kawu of being under pressure from the presidency to gag the media.