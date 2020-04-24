AIT. live begins virtual Townhall Forums on Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria



The ait.live online platform of DAAR Communications PLC will Friday hosts the first in its series of virtual townhall forums with the theme “Lockdown, Human Rights and Palliatives”. The first edition of ait.live Townhall Forum holds between 10am and 12pm and will be broadcast live on AIT and our social media handles “officialaitlive” on Facebook and Twitter.

The virtual Townhall Forums which will be broadcast from Abuja and Lagos with millions of global audience and participation is suppported by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, OSIWA Nigeria.



The first panelists who will address “Covid-19 Lockdown: Palliatives, Accountability and Fair Distribution” include Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk; Former Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Magnus Kpakol; and Chairperson Covid-19 Task Force of Victims Support Fund, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsuyi.

Others are the Country Director Action Aid, Ene Obi; Country Representative Transparency International Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani; Renowned Economists Wilson Erumebor and Johnson Chukwu; Founder Budgit, Seun Onigbinde; and CEO Connected Development, CODE Hamzat Lawal

The second panelists to address “Covid-19 Lockdown: Rights Violation amid escalating Domestic Violence and Extra-Judicial Killings” include former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro; and Executive Secretary National Human Rights Commission NHRC, Tony Ojukwu.

Other panelists on the second session are the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho; Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba; Former President International Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA, Hauwa Shekarau; Security Experts, Kabir Adamu and Dr. Ona Eikhomu

The first session of the panel discussions will be moderated by Nancy Nnaji while the second session will be anchored by Imoni Amarere who has also

moderated Presidential Debates in Nigeria and Sierra Leone among others.

