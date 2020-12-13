Aisha Yesufu shares loved-up photo with hubby on 24th wedding anniversary

Popular rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, is celebrating 24 years wedding anniversary with her husband today December 13, 2020.

The #BringBackOurGirls activist took to Twitter to share photos of herself and her hubby of 24 years with her 680.7K followers.

Yesufu who celebrated her 46th birthday on Saturday, December 12, expressed love to her husband on social media as she wrote:

“On this day, 24 years ago(13-12-96) I set eyes on the man that will later be my husband & fell in love with him from that moment. I call him my 23rd birthday gift. I have been in love with him for more than half of my lifetime. My husband has given all of himself for me to thrive.”

See her tweet celebrating the special day below…

On this day, 24 years ago(13-12-96) I set eyes on the man that will later be my husband & fell in love with him from that moment. I call him my 23rd birthday gift. I have been in love with him for more than half of my lifetime. My husband has given all of himself for me to thrive pic.twitter.com/umt6illgg9 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) December 13, 2020

