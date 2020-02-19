Aisha Yesufu roasts El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, for calling her ‘mad’

Activist and co-convener of #Bring Back Our Girls, Aisha Yesufu has savagely fired back at a son of Kaduna state governor, Bashir El-Rufai, after he called her a mad woman.

Aisha Yesufu has been a regular and unapologetic critic of El-Rufai’s administration in Kaduna, as well as that of the president, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Things got particularly hairy after Bashir left a comment on Twitter describing Aisha as a mad woman.

Bashir El-Rufai tweeted;

‘I am fully proud to say that Aisha Yesufu is a wholly stupid being. Criticism is great, but madness is counterproductive.

She didn’t criticize my father, she insulted my father, unprovoked too, so forgive me but it’s quite personal. And I said what I said. She is mad” .

Reacting to Bashir’s tweet, Aisha Yesufu pulled no punches as she gave him a savage response and asked him to send her regards to his mother.

”Take care of yourself my dear and give my love to your mum. I pray all her effort won’t go to waste. For sure we mothers never give up on our sons no matter how wayward they are and I know she wouldn’t give up on you”

Bet we’ve not seen the last of this fight.