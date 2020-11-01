Aisha Yesufu confirms husband is a ‘feminist’

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said that her husband is the most practicing feminist she knows.

According to the #BringBackOurGirls campaigner, he sees both of them as equal in their union.

Aisha made this known in a Twitter discussion on the challenges women face in marriage.

She tweeted;

“As a teenager I watched as all the women who were called good wives were the ones that were abused and endured all sorts of crap and I made up my mind never to be one given the label of good! Reason I don’t do label.

“The freedom that comes from not needing that validation is.”

She added:

“I married a man not a little boy playing at being a man. My husband is the most practising feminist that I know. We have the same values and that makes things extremely easy. We have mutual respect for each other. He doesn’t see me as handler of the house, he sees us as handlers.”

