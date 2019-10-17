Aisha Buhari’s Office gets 6 new Aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of six aides to the office of Aisha, his wife.

Among the aides are Zainab Kazeem, special assistant on domestic and social events, and Funke Adesiyan, personal assistant on domestic and social events.

Others are Mairo Al-Makura, special assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), Muhammed Albishir, special assistant on Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Also appointed are Wole Aboderin, special assistant on non-governmental organisations, and Aliyu Abdullahi, special assistant on media and publicity.

When she hosted wives of governors at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, the first lady expressed appreciation to her husband for approving the appointments.

In a statement, Suleiman Haruna, director of information in the office of the first lady, said the appointments take immediate effect.

