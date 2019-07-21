Aisha Buhari Warns the Police Against Intimidating Busola and Timi Dakolo

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Aisha Buhari Warns the Police Against Intimidating Busola and Timi Dakolo

Aisha Buhari has tweeted a warning to the Inspector General of Police after officers of the Nigerian police stormed the Timi Dakolo’s Lagos home yesterday.

The police visit stirred a major outrage, with Timi Dakolo accusing Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of using the Abuja police to intimidate his family. The singer reassured their fans that they will not cower in the face of such institutionalised bullying, that they are ready for war.

Which is why the wife of the president has now warned the police on her Twitter.

“ATTENTION: INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ,” she tweeted.

See her post below:

, ,

Related Posts

#BBNaija Efe Denies Broke Claims, Says He’s Worth More Than N25m

July 21, 2019

Mercy Aigbe Shuts Down Reports That She’s Back With Lanre Gentry

July 21, 2019

Timi Dakolo Calls Out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo After Abuja Police Raided His Home

July 21, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *