Aisha Buhari to Lead APC Women, Youths Presidential Campaign Team

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has been appointed the chairperson of the All Progressives Congress Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team for the 2019 election.

The wife of the Vice-President, Dolapo Osinbajo, was also appointed as the co-chairperson of the campaign team.

This is contained in a statement Tuesday by Mrs Buhari’s spokesperson, Suleiman Haruna, announcing that the campaign team would be inaugurated on January 3 by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa at 2 p.m.

Other executive team leaders include Adejoke Adefulire as vice chairman (south), Mairo Al-Makura as vice chairman (north), and Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu as deputy national coordinator (south).

According to the statement, Binta Muazu would serve as the deputy national coordinator (north), with Rashida Yahaya Bello as zonal coordinator for north central, Hadiza Mohammad Abubakar for north east, Zainab Atiku Bagudu for north west and Nkechi Rochas Okorocha for south east.

Florence Abiola Ajimobi would coordinate women and youth from the South West zone while Judith Chibuike Amaechi would coordinate the South South women and youth for the exercise.

Similarly, the statement announced an advisory council for the campaign team, comprising serving and ex-ministers, governors, legislators and security officers as well as top public officers.

Those that made the list include the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung; Comptroller General of Customs, retired Hameed Ali; Suleiman Abba; Jafaru Isa, Buba Marwa; Orji Ozor Kalu; Sullivan Chime, and Ali Modu Sheriff.

Others are Mohammed Mahmud; Pauline Tallen; Naajatu Mohammed; Pat Utomi; Nasiru Ladan; Tonye Princewill; Festus Keyamo; Muniz Banire; Muhammadu Dodo; Baba Jidda; Deborah Iliya; Suzanne Aderonke Folarin; Ayuba Ngbako; Terry Waya; Mahmud Shinkafi; and Ibrahim Dasuki-Nakande.