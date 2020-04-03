Aisha Buhari Reunites With Daughter After 14-Day Isolation Period

Aisha Buhari has taken to her social media to celebrate reuniting with her daughter who had been in isolation for the mandatory 14 days after returning to the country.

“It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria,” said the wife of President Buhari, adding, “While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic. . #AbujaScaleUp“

