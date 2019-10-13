Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari is currently on her way back to Nigeria from the UK.

Aisha has been away from the country for over two months, with some reports claiming she’d been on a medical trip.

But the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari announced that she is returning to the country via her Twitter handle.

She posted a picture of her and Modupe Oguntade, wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the UK, whom she said was seeing her off.

She wrote: “Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much, madam.”

— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 12, 2019

Aisha departed Nigeria in August to join Muslims in Saudi Arabia to perform hajj, from where she travelled to the UK for medicals.

While she was away, rumours swirled that Buhari was about to marry Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

There were reports that the purported wedding — which never happened — was among the reasons she has been away.