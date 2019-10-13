Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria, warns of ‘Fake News’

Aisha Buhari has warned Nigerians that spreading fake news may plunge the country into trouble.

The First Lady returned to Nigeria on Sunday — two days after a video went viral on social media, purporting to show her expressing displeasure at being locked out of the presidential villa by the “cabal”.

Her return also comes off the back of a wild rumour that the president was getting married to Sadiya Umar Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs, on Friday.

“The genesis of this fake news was when my husband fell sick (in 2017) and perpetrators of this act were showing fake ambulance, hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband is dead,” she said on Sunday morning on her arrival from London.

“That time, I received so many calls from other first ladies and presidents of other countries trying to confirm. So I called the attention of NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission), NBC (Nigerian Broadcasting Commission) and the National Orientation Agency.

“Fake news will lead this country to something else if actions are not taken with immediate effect.”

On why she was away for so long, she said: “It has been a tradition for us. For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holiday, we used to spend holiday with them.

“I never abandon my children. Last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth.

“So, the same this year’s holiday in UK, I fell sick. So, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

“From the UK, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities.”

Mrs Buhari thanked the president and all Nigerians for their support and encouragement and announced that she was ready to continue her work with women and children.