Aisha Buhari Gets 4+4 Tattoo in Support of Buhari’s Re-election

Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, has gotten a tattoo to signify her support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid in 2019.

Mrs Buhari showed off the tattoo during the inauguration of the APC Women & Youth Presidential Campaign Team, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday.

The move however comes after she recently criticised her husband’s government, calling on Nigerians to stand up to the two people that have hijacked it.

“Our votes were 15.4 million in the last elections and after that only for us to be dominated by two people… this is totally unacceptable,” she had said in December.

“If 15.4 million people can bring in a government and only for the government to be dominated by two people or three people, where are the men of Nigeria? Where are the Nigerian men? What are you doing? Instead of them to come together and fight them, they keep visiting them one after the other licking their shoes (I’m sorry to use those words).”

Buhari however dismissed her claims, saying: “That’s her business… This shows I am a real democrat… What they are saying is different from what is happening. They should come out and say those things they feel was done by the cabal… what the cabal forced to me to do. They should mention just one thing.”

The president’s wife was praised for her courage to speak up in December, which now makes it unclear how she intends to canvass support for her husband ahead of next month’s poll.