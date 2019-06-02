Aisha Buhari Defiant, Insists SIP ‘Failed’ in the North

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, maintains her earlier stand that only a few people benefitted from the social investment programme of her husband’s government.

Mrs Buahri had caused a stir when she criticised the programme last week, accusing Maryam Uwais, senior special assistant to the president on social investment, of incompetence.

While Uwais responded that said Aisha’s criticism was as a result of lack of knowledge about the programme, the president’s wife, speaking in Batsari, Katsina state on Saturday, urged the SIP to assist poor people in the state, including those devastated by banditry.

Aisha, who was in the area to distribute relief materials to victims of banditry, said although N500 billion was released by the federal government to assist the vulnerable, only a few had benefited.

To prove her point, she had publicly asked the internally displaced persons (IDPs) there if any of them had received the N10,000 assistance from SIP and their response was negative.

“National Social Investment Programme should go to Katsina state and give them their assistance,” she said.

“These people gave over one million votes during the general elections, they really need the assistance and they deserve to be given.”

She also called on the security agencies to tackle the menace of banditry ravaging the region.