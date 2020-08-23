Aisha Buhari, daughter escape plane crash

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has spoken about a near crash experience with her daughter, Hanan, on their way back from United Arab Emirate (UAE).

According to her, they were travelling on Nigerian Air Force flight when the plane ran into turbulence.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Air Force Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Air Force for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I therefore call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks. This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.

“Once again, I thank our front-line workers, and all Nigerians for their steadfast as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world.”

