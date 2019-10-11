Aisha Buhari breaks silence, speaks on Girl Child Day

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has broken her silence to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

The wife of the president has been away from the eye of the public for some time, leading rumours about her wellbeing and the sate of her relationship with the president.

In a tweet to commemorate the Girl Child Day on Friday, the first lady said parents need to protect their children from all forms of violence and abuse.

The theme of the year’s celebration is ‘Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable’.

The first lady expressed appreciation on the progress made on the advocacy by women groups on the need to protect their folk against any form of gender-based violence.

“Today, I join millions of girls around the world to celebrate this year’s international day of the girl-child, the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable,” she tweeted.

“I am happy to note the progress that has been made in the area of activism by girls to protect their gender.

“I want to state that more needs to be done especially to address gender-based violence which seems to be more pronounced recently and all hands must be on deck to achieve this.”