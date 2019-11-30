Aisha Buhari backs Social Media Bill

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari, has thrown her weight behind the controversial social media bill being deliberated upon in the senate.

While many Nigerians have kicked against it saying it is a ploy to gag Nigerians and muzzle the press, the first lady said the regularization of social media is needed to checkmate what she termed as ‘fake news.’

Mrs Buhari, who made her position known when she spoke at the General Assembly of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Abuja on Friday, November 29th, said if China with could regulate social media, she sees no reason why Nigeria cannot.

“On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the Vice President has resigned. It is a serious issue. If China can control over 1.3 billion people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180 million people,” The Nation quotes her as saying.