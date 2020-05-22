Airbus A320, Carrying 107, Crashes Near Karachi, Pakistan: Videos

Today, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 crashed in a heavily populated area in Karachi, Pakistan, moments before it was supposed to land.

According to Aviation 24, the flight is operated domestic flight PK8303 between Lahore and Karachi. Trouble started when the tried to land at the Karachi Airport but failed the first time. Sadly, the craft crashed during a second approach in the neighborhood of the Malir Cantonment: Jinnah Garden (Model Colony), a residential area just east of the airport.

Speaking with the press, a PIA spokesman said that the aircraft carried 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

Presently, the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and the Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops are the crash site for relief and rescue efforts.

