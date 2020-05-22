Today, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 crashed in a heavily populated area in Karachi, Pakistan, moments before it was supposed to land.

According to Aviation 24, the flight is operated domestic flight PK8303 between Lahore and Karachi. Trouble started when the tried to land at the Karachi Airport but failed the first time. Sadly, the craft crashed during a second approach in the neighborhood of the Malir Cantonment: Jinnah Garden (Model Colony), a residential area just east of the airport.

Speaking with the press, a PIA spokesman said that the aircraft carried 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

Presently, the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and the Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops are the crash site for relief and rescue efforts.

See the videos below:

It’s PIA PK303 @airbus A320 which has gone down on a residential area of model colony short of Karachi airport. The wreckage and several homes are on fire. Prayers for everyone but this is painfully sad. pic.twitter.com/ZPWjz1BZTt — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 22, 2020

Pia Plane airbus 320 crash near karachi airport,hits 4 to 5 houses,91 passenger onboard.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/NtetVn0BzM — Khurram Ansari (@khurram143) May 22, 2020

#PIA Airbus A320 with 107 people aboard crashes in residential area of Karachi… pic.twitter.com/oQnD4gF3oL — Younis brohi (@mYounisb12) May 22, 2020

The PK 303 from Lahore to #Karachi has crashed just before landing the officials confirm. The Airbus A320 went down onto the residential quarters, houses also damaged. pic.twitter.com/HU61LErbJJ — Zeeshan Gardazi (@GardaziZeeshan) May 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

