Air Peace operates direct flight to Jamaica

Air Peace airline had added to its list of achievements by embarking on a direct, nonstop 11 hours flight from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos to the Island country of Jamaica on December 21, 2020.

The Nigerian carrier said it deployed one of its three Boeing 777 aircraft with registration number 5N-BVE for the historic flight, which departed at 17:00hrs conveying 132 passengers on board the flight which arrived Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The aircraft will again fly into Montego Bay again on December 27, 2020, for the return flight the next day.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa stated that it was a special charter flight and was the airline’s maiden flight to the Island country.

According to Olisa, “the flight further accentuates the airline’s capability to operate flights to any destination in the world. Air Peace has the aircraft and the requisite manpower to do this.”

Air Peace had operated international flights to multiple destinations such as China, Turkey, India, Malaysia, Israel, United Kingdom, Thailand, Indonesia and recently launched scheduled direct flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, providing respite to travellers on the Lagos-Joburg-Lagos route and connecting the two giant African countries at affordable fares.

