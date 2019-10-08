Air Peace named Official Airline of Interswitch One Africa Music Fest

Interswitch One Africa Music Fest has announced a partnership with Air Peace to become 2019 Official Airline Sponsor for the event.

Speaking on Air-Peace’s partnership with One Africa Global, Allen Onyema, CEO of Air-Peace remarked that: “Africa is made up of vibrant populace and we are extremely proud of the rebirth that has been witnessed, notably in the entertainment sector and the economy, particularly with our music, fashion, and the creative industry which has resounded and gathered international applause in recent years on the forte of sheer flexibility and in the spirit of growing African enterprises.

“This partnership was forged by the growing influence of One Africa Global products and Air-Peace’s commitment to becoming the largest and most profitable airline company providing safe, efficient and affordable short and long-haul services.

“We remain persistent in our mission to actively engage and reward our customers across Africa, leveraging on global platforms that have the tenacity to promote Africa’s heritage such as One Africa Global.”

In addition, CEO, One Africa Global, Paul O., said

“It’s been my ultimate goal to showcase Africa to the world and create a channel that bridges the gap. I am enthusiastic and equally pleased to announce this partnership! As two proudly African brands come together for a common goal to showcase the very best from Africa. We are on a journey to take Africa to the world and bring the world to Africa. I am super excited it is with Air Peace.”

This year, the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest was completely sold-out in New York and London. The next concert will take place in Dubai on the 15th of November at the Festival Arena, Festival city Dubai.