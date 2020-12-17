Air Peace commences commercial flights to Johannesburg

Air Peace Airline on Thursday began operating commercial flights from Lagos to Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Air Peace P47563 aircraft left Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 1.25 a.m on Thursday and arrived in Johannesburg at 8.23 a.m local time, Newsmen report.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to mark the commencement of the flights in Lagos ahead of the take-off, the Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, assured passengers of exciting journey on the new route.

Olajide said that the inaugural flight to Johannesburg was part of the company’s vision to provide seamless connectivity across cities and countries of the world.

“We are most delighted on this achievement, for launching another route to Johannesburg in South Africa, we are indeed grateful to Almighty God.

“In a time like this, we see Air Peace Airlines expanding and opening new routes, it is indeed a great thing, which shows strength.

“This also shows that we have come to stay, it shows that indeed Air Peace is an airline to reckon with,” she said.

Mr Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace, said the commercial flights to Johannesburg would boost the socio-economic growth of Nigeria and South Africa.

“All we need is the enabling environment to perform, and we are going to perform more than expectations.

”I feel happy today because Air Peace is trying to ensure that Nigerians fly direct flights to Johannesburg in South Africa in less than six hours.

“This will save passengers from going round the world or Africa countries before getting to Johannesburg.

“It is something we look forward to at greater heights. We promised Nigerians six years ago that we will not only fly cities in Nigeria but also connect other countries of the world.

“Gradually, we are getting there, for us to sustain the tempo, we have to be pragmatic and strategic in our planning, which we have being following,” Onyema said.

