Air Force finally names Arotile’s killer

The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday revealed the identity of the killer of the late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

This was disclosed in a briefing Sunday by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

Daramola gave the name of Arotile’s ex-classmate who drove the vehicle that hit Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot as “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh”.

The NAF spokesperson also said the matter would be handed over to the Nigeria Police Force being a civil case.

The Air Force had come under pressure for its reluctance to reveal details of Arotile’s abrupt death over a week ago.

She was said to have been killed in a freak car accident after coming to meet her friend at the base.

But her sister, who lived with her in Kaduna, had stated that she went to the base on that fateful day after receiving a call from a senior officer.

More to follow…

