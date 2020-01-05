Air Base housing US troops hit with rocket fire

An unspecified number of rockets fell in and around Baghdad on Saturday evening, including an attack targeting an air base housing US troops, the Iraqi military said.

The rockets fell in the city’s Jadriya neighborhood as well as the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and several foreign missions, including the US Embassy.

Blasts also targeted the Balad airbase, located 80 kilomteters (50 miles) north of Baghdad, which is hosting US troops in Iraq.

Security sources told the AFP news agency that surveillance drones were sent out above the base to locate the source of the rockets.

Police sources told Reuters news agency that five people were injured during mortar fire in the Jadriya neighborhood which is close to the Green Zone.

The rocket attacks come after a US airstrike killed Iraqi militia leaders and Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani, who headed Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Iran vowed a ‘crushing response’ for the US’ targeted killing of Soleimani, as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

The killing sparked concerns from the US on a possible backlash against its embassy and bases where US troops are stationed in Iraq.