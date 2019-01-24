Ahmed Musa’s Mother is Dead

Super Eagles vice-captain, Ahmed Musa, has just lost his mother, Sarah Moses.

Musa’s mother died on Thursday in a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

The Al Nasser forward disclosed the sad news on his Instagram page, saying: “What a sad day of my life… just lose my mum.”

A day before announcing the death of his mother, Musa, 25, had posted a message on Instagram, urging her to “get out of bed”.

“I am sure being tucked in bed is not the best thing you know to do,” the winger wrote.

“All your children are waiting for you to get out of bed and say ‘I am back in action’. Get well soon Sweet Mum.”

Musa is presently in Nigeria recuperating from an injury he sustained a couple of weeks ago playing in the Saudi first division.

The former Leicester player is expected to return to action in February, just in time to make Gernot Rohr’s squad for the friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt in preparation for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Our condolences to him and his family.