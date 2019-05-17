Ahmed Musa Wins Saudi Title with Al Nassr

Ahmed Musa has won the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League title with Al Nassr following their 2-1 victory over Al Batin at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh.

Super Eagles winger Musa was on the pitch for 62 minutes before he was substituted with Matheaus Petros on Thursday.

Abderazak Hamed-Allah got Al Nassr ahead from the spot in the 26th minute, only for Zaid Ounalli to level for Al Batin eight minutes after the restart.

But Hamed-Allah scored what proved to be the winner in the 57th minute, netting directly from a free kick to hand the home side the trophy.

Al Nassr finished first with 70 points from 30 games while Al Hilal amassed 69 points from the same number of matches to finish second.

Musa netted seven times in 24 league appearances for Al Nassrfollowing his shock switch from Leicester City after the World Cup.

The 26-year-old will be joining the rest of his Super Eagles teammates for camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt next month.