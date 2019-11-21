Ahmed Musa to sponsor 100 students to Skyline University

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has penned a deal to sponsor 100 students’ education at the Skyline University in Kano State.

The 27-year-old announced this when he was unveiled as an ambassador for the university on Wednesday.

Musa, who presently plies his trade with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has been involved in various charitable projects including the construction of a sports centre in Kano.

And he is now set to help youngsters chase their academic dreams with scholarships in the private institution.

“I am a great believer in the importance of education hence, my excitement in joining this great team to promote this vision of becoming anything you want to be in life as long as you can dream it,” Musa wrote on Instagram.

“So, I am pleased to let you know that I would be sponsoring 100 students at this university. Yes! 100. Details to follow shortly.”

Musa was part of the Eagles team that beat Benin and Lesotho in the qualification campaign for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

He returns to the Eagles after several months out due to a niggling injury.