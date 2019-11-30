Ahmed Musa says no plan to retire from Super Eagles

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has expressed his desire to create more records for the national team by scoring goals before his retirement from the national team.

Musa, who became the first Nigerian player to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match, said contrary to feelings that he was planning to retire from the Super Eagles, he intends to remain with the side.

“Since I started my career with the national team, I’ve always broken records,” Musa, 27, told the Saudi Gazette as monitored by Soccernet.ng.

“No player has ever scored two goals at a World Cup for Nigeria. I am now the highest scorer at the history of the World Cup for Nigeria.

“I think with the years I have remaining with the national team, I will reach more records than my former teammates,” the Al Nasr forward added.

Musa recently returned to the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after missing a number of games through injury.