Ahmed Musa reveals baby’s name, shares photo

Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa has shared a photo of his newborn baby.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Super Eagles skipper also announced the name of his son as Isa Ahmed Musa.

His tweet reads:

“Today is a special day for me as my son will be named. Isa Ahmed Musa .I pray that your name will only be called in places of honour. You will be a solution to your generation and the first amongst your peers. I love you so much”

Musa, who plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, had last week taken to his Instagram page to announce the birth of his son.

He wrote:

“Life is indeed a gift and Allah has decided to give us a gift that can’t be bought with money. He decided to bless my family this morning with a bouncing baby Boy… Mother, baby are doing well Thank you for all your prayers and support always.”

See photo below.

