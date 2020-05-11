Ahmed Musa opens up on Galatasaray link

Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa says there have been no offers from Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray despite several reports linking him to the club.

Musa has been linked with a return to Europe, despite a rather underwhelming campaign in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League with Al Nassr.

The versatile winger has scored two goals and registered five assists in 22 games across all competitions for Al Nassr.

“Galatasaray is a well-known team in Europe. However, there have been no offers to me or my manager so far. I am a player of Al Nassr and I have a contract here,” Musa was quoted by hurriyet.com.tr.

The 28-year-old linked up with Al Nassr in 2018 after failing to live up to expectations at English Premier League club Leicester City.

The former Kano Pillars winger also had stints with Dutch Eredivisie side, VVV Venlo and CSKA Moscow of Russia.

