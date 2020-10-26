Ahmed Musa leaves Saudi club Al Nassr

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa has left Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr after two years with them.

Al Nassr announced Musa’s departure on their verified Twitter handle.

“Thank you Nigerian falcon, wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718,” the club wrote.

Musa joined Al Nassr in 2018 from Premier League club Leicester City, making 48 appearances and scoring 10 times in his two seasons there.

He won the Saudi Professional League title and the Saudi Super Cup with Al Nassr.

The former Kano Pillars forward also featured for Juth FC in Jos, VVV Venlo and CSKA Moscow, where he had his bets club stint.

