Ahmaud Arbery: Shocking video shows moment black jogger was shot dead [Watch]

Footage has emerged of the moment a black jogger, Ahmaud Arbery, was shot dead by a father and son in the US state of Georgia.

Gregory McMichael, aged 64, and Travis McMichael, aged 34, were detained on Thursday by the state bureau of investigation for the fatal shooting.

In a statement confirming their arrest, investigators say both men were charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Two months after the shooting death, the police did not charge the McMichaels, who are white, until it gained widespread attention and provoked outrage.

Mr Arbery was out running in the coastal city of Brunswick early in the afternoon of 23 February. Gregory McMichael told police he saw Mr Arbery and believed he resembled the suspect in a series of local break-ins.

Mr McMichael and his son armed themselves with a pistol and a shotgun and pursued Mr Arbery in a pick-up truck.

Gregory McMichael told police he and his son said “stop, stop, we want to talk to you” and claims Mr Arbery then attacked his son.

Video footage of the incident appears to show Travis McMichael firing a shotgun at point blank range at Mr Arbery and the victim falling to the street.

The 36-second clip was shot from a vehicle following the pick-up truck that conveyed the McMichaels.

