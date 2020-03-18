AGN President Defends His Decision to Honour Senator Elisha Abbo

Emeka Rollas has defended his decision to honour Senator Elisha Abbo, who viciously assaulted a woman in an Abuja adult toy shop last year.

In case you missed it: news surfaced two days ago of Rollas’ plan to honour the abuser, and stars like Hilda Dokubo spoke out against this decision, noting how dangerous it is for the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to put their weight behind a known abuser.

Well, the AGN president has doubled down on his decision to applaud Abbo. According to him, the senator later apologised for the vicious assault and so the victim’s trauma no longer counts.

Listen to him below: