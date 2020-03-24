AGF raises alarm as scammers infiltrate IPPIS

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, has raised the alarm that fraudsters now pose as directors of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

This was contained in a public notice on the activities of fraudsters signed by the AGF, noting that some of the criminals usually identified themselves as Dr. Charles Wabande using the mobile number telephone number 09043177807 and Hajia Binta Bello with the mobile number 08038898704.

According to him, the scammers usually phone unsuspecting public service staff and retirees, posing as Directors of IPPIS and solution providers who can swiftly facilitate the payment of their outstanding arrears for a fee paid to them.

He said, “the fraudsters, who usually demand money for their proposed services, also tell the unsuspecting persons about a 2020 IPPIS recruitment form and refer such persons to a supposed IPPIS recruitment portal on www.ippis.gov.ng.

“the IPPIS had no mandate to recruit Officers into the Federal Civil Service and there was no IPPIS website for recruitment”

Mr Ahmed advised members of the public to ignore calls, publications and/or online messages from these fraudsters to avoid falling victims and to report such activities to the security agencies form appropriate action.