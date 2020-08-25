AGF Malami denies procuring witnesses

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that he did not procure witnesses to testify against anybody before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.

The Salami panel is probing the suspended Acting-Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

Malami, in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Gwandu, his media aide on Monday in Abuja, said he was not saddled with any responsibility to procure witnesses for the panel, nor did he conspire to witch-hunt, anybody.

He said the attention of the office of the minister was drawn to `a flimsy allegation’ made by one Victor Giwa, Esq alleging that he connived with one Mr. Donald Wokoma to witch-hunt him for refusing to testify against Magu before the Justice Salami-led panel.

Giwa had in a statement on Sunday alleged that it was Malami who instigated his arrest and that of one Fatima Hassan, after they refused to implicate Magu in evidence they gave before the Justice Salami-led panel last week.

But Malami’s statement read, “The Honourable Attorney-General never met Giwa and has never discussed any issue with the so-called Donald Wokoma nor did he ask anybody, personally or by proxy, to engage the so-called Victor to testify against Magu.

“He did not set up the investigation panel to probe Magu and is not saddled with any responsibility to procure witness(es) for the panel.”

He added that the Attorney-General was never a member of the panel, nor does it fall within the realm of the AGF’s authority to invite witness(es) for a presidential probe panel.

“The claim by Victor Giwa, Esq is therefore fictitious, unfounded and a figment of the imagination of mischief makers who want to court unnecessary attention and tarnish the good image of the Minister”

“They are also laboring ceaselessly, these days, to falsely cast aspersions on the AGF’s hard-earned reputation.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation hereby calls on the so-called Victor Giwa to come and substantiate his allegations with details of the following:

“When did Victor Giwa meet the AGF on the issue? Where did he meet the AGF on the issue? How was the meeting? Was it by proxy? Or did the AGF send a representative?

“ In what capacity was the representative, if any, sent? What were the terms of their engagement? What was the claimed `offer’? How was the so-called offer to testify against Magu made? Who were the witnesses?” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

