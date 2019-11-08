AGF, CCB move to block bank accounts of 200 public officers

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is working with the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to block bank accounts of 200 allegedly corrupt public officers.

The move was initiated following the completion of an investigation of over 200 cases by the CCB involving about N40 billion.

Chairman of CCB, Mohammed Isah, who disclosed this Thursday in Abuja at a town hall meeting on anti-corruption organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, said that the bureau had investigated over 200 cases, filed 75 at the tribunal while about 100 were pending.

“The amount involved in over 200 cases investigated is N40 billion. If the cases are successfully prosecuted and some people are convicted at the end of the day, the Federal Government will benefit. We are working with the office of the Attorney General of the federation to block those accounts with no debit further,” said Isah, who added that the bureau is working to improve relationship with the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for speedy prosecution of corruption cases.

He continued: “One of the challenges is that the CCB is not automated yet, but the bureau has secured commitments of the presidency, public institutions and donor agencies to ensure full automation of its operations.

‘’When this is done, public officers can easily be monitored. We will have the information on all public officers at our finger tip, we will be able to track the activities of individual public officers in the country so that the prevention that CCT is set to achieve in the fight against corruption will be realised. Corruption has done so much damage to the country. We need a Nigeria where people will apply for jobs and get it on merit.’’

Earlier, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said though it was not the first time Nigeria was fighting corruption, it was the first time that the fight would be backed by strong political will, with a president is known for his honour, dignity, and incorruptibility personally leading the battle.