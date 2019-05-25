Age Falsification: Acting CJN to Know Fate May 31

An FCT High Court in Jabi has fixed May 31 to deliver ruling/judgment in a suit filed by a businessman, Tochi Michael, against the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, over alleged age falsification.

The plaintiff had told the court that the acting CJN deliberately falsified his date of birth from December 31, 1950 as contained in all his official records, including that of WAEC, to December 31, 1953 upon his appointment as a judicial officer.

Among reliefs sought, the plaintiff asked the court for an order directing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to prosecute the acting CJN for the offence of perjury and any further order which the court may deem fit.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, Justice Muhammad’s counsel, Sam Ologunorisa (SAN) informed the court that like it happened at the last sitting, the plaintiff has failed to come before the court to prove its case.

“What we have is an unusual situation that it is the defendant that is begging the plaintiff to come and prove their case”, he said.

He however informed the court that the defendant had filed a notice of preliminary objection with written address as well as a counter affidavit on the merit of the case supported with a written address.

He, therefore, adopted the processes and stated that he was relying on them in urging the court to dismiss the suit.

Upon the adoption of the processes, the presiding judge, Justice Danlami Senchi adjourned the matter to May 31 for ruling/judgement.