Agbakoba, Falana, Jega, Na’aba, Utomi, others parley on saving Nigeria’s democracy

A number of political heavyweights and opinion leaders are set to converge and discuss the future of the country’s democracy.

The meeting, tagged “National Dialogue on the Future of Democracy in Nigeria”, will hold by 4pm today, Tuesday, September 15 on Zoom.

It comes at a critical juncture in the nation’s democracy following multi-layered threats of poverty, dwindling revenues, disunity and widespread concerns of nepotism.

A statement issued by the organisers, National Consultative Front (NCFront) Monday night said the dialogue will be attended by top notch politicians and opinion leaders from the six geographical zones of the country.

“Some of the names to attend the meeting are Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’aba (Chairman of the occasion), Professor Atahiru Jega (Lead Speaker), Prof Pat Utomi (Moderator),” said the statement.

“There are also eight panelists namely: Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Femi Falana SAN, Ms Bilikisu Magoro, Hadjia Najatu Mohammed, NBA President Olu Akpata, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo, Dr Muiz Banire SAN and Dr Isawu Dogo with Arc Nyaetok Ezekiel as Chairman Planning Committee,” disclosed the statement.

According to the statement, the meeting will stream live on YouTube.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

